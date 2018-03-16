8 people, mostly babies, fall ill with measles in Johnson County

A note from the Board of Public Health says there are now eight cases of measles in Johnson County.

The majority of the cases are babies who are too young to be vaccinated for the disease.

Seven infants who all go to the same childcare facility are part of the outbreak.

The other person was seen at a doctor’s office the same day as one of the cases at the daycare, but they were seen several hours apart.

The Health Department has not released the names of the daycare or the doctor’s office.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus and it is highly contagious. Severe cases could be deadly.

The mother of one of those babies says her child is better now, but that it was a heartbreaking experience.

“I just kept on hoping that she’d get through it,” said Hanna Meisinger. “I had nightmares about her dying, even, and not being able to make it out of what she was going through.”

KCTV5 News has reached out to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment for more information.

They said they are working together with the state's health department to try and pinpoint where things started.

"The investigation is still ongoing,” said Nancy Tausz, Director of the Health Services Division.

Doctors said symptoms show up differently in infants. The rash may not show up for days, so it may look more like the flu.

