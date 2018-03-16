82-year-old dies after being hit by own vehicle

An 82-year-old man has died in Pettis County after being run over by his own vehicle.

The crash happened when William E. Klein got out of his vehicle to open a gate in the 30000 block of Highway V and didn’t put it in park.

The vehicle continued to roll forward and hit Klein.

Klein was from Smithton, Missouri.

