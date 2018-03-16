82-year-old dies after being hit by own vehicle - KCTV5

82-year-old dies after being hit by own vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
PETTIS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

An 82-year-old man has died in Pettis County after being run over by his own vehicle.

The crash happened when William E. Klein got out of his vehicle to open a gate in the 30000 block of Highway V and didn’t put it in park.

The vehicle continued to roll forward and hit Klein.

Klein was from Smithton, Missouri.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.