Charges dropped against 1 of 4 teens accused of bringing weapon to Lee's Summit High School

From left to right: Scott Ryan, Tanner Nicholson, and Tynan Mullen. (KCTV)

Charges have been dismissed against one of four teenagers accused of bringing a loaded weapon to Lee's Summit High School recently.

Michael Mansur, spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor, confirmed to KCTV5 News that charges have been dismissed against 18-year-old Landon Mikle.

"Other charges against others involved in that case remain," Mansur said.

Tynan Mullen, 18, Tanner Nicholson, 17, and Scott Ryan, 19, were all charged with unlawful use of a weapon and the charges against them still stand.

Court documents had said the four were seen in the parking lot at the high school on Feb. 28.

A student told their parents about seeing men in the parking lot with guns. A School Resource Officer was alerted and the police department tracked the suspect's vehicle to a home.

Police searched the vehicle and discovered multiple weapons, including an AR-15 rifle.

A $50,000 bond was requested by prosecutors.

