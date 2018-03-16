Man charged after girlfriend is shot in face while children were home

A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the shooting of his girlfriend, which happened while children were home.

Mervin M. McNeal, 34, faces charges of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

According to court records, police went to Truman Medical Center early on Thursday and were told that a woman had been shot in the face.

She was in surgery and in critical condition.

Police found her unattended children in the 2400 block of Park Avenue in KC. The four children, who were physically unharmed, were removed from the residence.

There, they saw a large amount of blood and a rifle round in the driveway. They also found blood drops leading from inside.

McNeal was found walking on a city street with apparent blood on his jeans.

A witness told police she woke up to McNeal beating on her door and yelling for help. He told her the victim had shot herself in the head.

In a forensic interview, the children said that their mother and McNeal were in an argument. They heard the McNeal tell the victim he would shoot her, then they heard a pop.

One child said she saw McNeal yelling at her mother, telling her to get up and cussing at her while he dragged her by one arm across the floor.

Police found a rifle in the backyard of a neighbor's house.

