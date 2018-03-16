Police chase naked man following serious shooting in KC

The second scene a few blocks away off of Drury. (Caroline Sweeney/KCTV)

The scene in the area of 23rd and Oakley. (Caroline Sweeney/KCTV)

Police officers in KC had to chase a naked man down the street after a shooting that seriously injured someone on Friday.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Oakley around 11:10 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they talked to the homeowner who said that the victim had been in the back bedroom with a man.

The homeowner said that that man and the suspect had arrived at the house and asked to borrow money. After that, she went downstairs to do laundry and heard the gunshot.

The homeowner said that the victim ran out of the house and collapsed in the driveway. The man, who is described as a white man who was naked, and the suspect then ran west, between the houses.

That suspect is described by police as a black man with dreadlocks, and police are still looking for him.

The victim was seriously injured in the shooting. First responders took her to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower left leg.

Peggy Bise, a neighbor, was in her house this morning when she saw something no one ever wants to see.

"I was like, 'Wow. There’s a naked man and it’s . . . freezing outside,'" she said. "Bare jaybird naked."

She said she saw the man, who she didn't know, running from the house near 23rd and Oakley.

A second police scene was established a few blocks away from the shooting in the area of 24th and Drury.

"I figured there was something, with that many police officers with guns out trying to find somebody," Bise said.

Police found him about 10 minutes later near some houses on Drury Avenue.

“They come out a few minutes later with the man completely dressed, but it was the same man," Bise said.

Neighbors told KCTV5 News that they never felt like they were in any danger.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.