Local elementary school receives washer, dryer for students

On Friday, there was a special delivery at Garfield Elementary School.

School leaders said the appliances will help them with the school’s attendance.

“We would notice when kids were coming to school day after day in the same clothes,” said Principal Doug White explained.

Now, the school will be able to help with that problem thanks to the new washer and dryer.

Students can put their clothes in a mesh bag and give them to faculty when they arrive in the mornings. Then, by the afternoon, their clothes will be clean.

The principal said they also plan to let parents know about the new program

“If you have an issue with the ability to, or limited ability to, wash clothes at home, bring some clothes up with your students,” White said.

The appliances were possible thanks to United Way’s Loads of Love campaign.

Their goal was to raise $15,000, enough to get five schools a washer and dryer. However, the community’s support for the program has been overwhelming.

“As of last night, we have raised $27,000,” said Stephanie Miller with United Way of Greater Kansas City.

Garfield is the first of seven schools to get a washer and dryer.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.