KCK police K9 receives body armour after donation from MA non-profit

The Kansas City, KS, Police Department announced Friday that they received a bullet and stab protective vest for one of its K9s thanks to a donation from a non-profit group in Massachusetts.

K9 Dax received the vest, donated by Vested Interest in K9's Inc. in East Taunton, MA.

The vest is sponsored by PetArmor and Walmart and embroidered with the sentiment “Protection provided by PetArmor & Walmart”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 2,800 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over $2.3 million.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1,050. Each vest has a value between $1,795 and $2,234, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 pounds. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

