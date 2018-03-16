Kansas City preps for busy St. Patty’s Day, police crack down on drunk driving

The Kansas City Police Department says they will have a recording number of saturation patrols throughout Saturday’s events. (KCTV5)

Kansas City will turn green on Saturday as thousands of metro residents gather to ring in St. Patrick’s Day.

Saturday’s festivities include the famed Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, featuring elaborate floats, Irish dancers and a several-story-high St. Patrick.

The 2018 parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Linwood and Broadway Boulevard and proceed south along Broadway to 43rd Street.

Parade officials announced early in 2018 that renowned comedian and actor David Koechner, of Tipton, MO, will be the parade’s grand marshal.

The theme of the 2018 parade will be, “The Pipes are Calling: A Celebration of Irish Music”, to pay tribute to Jody Watson, a member of the parade committee who passed away in 2017. Watson served as the Lone Piper, who kicked off the parade for over 27 years.

There are nearly 140 entries for the 2018 parade.

Parade officials say the best locations to watch the festivities will be at its beginning and end. They say those who sit at the beginning of the parade will be able to hear each float being announced, while those who sit at the end will be able to enjoy plenty of space to spread out and get a great view of all the fun.

Harvesters-The Community Food Network is sponsoring a St. Patrick’s Day “Go for the Green” food drive, partnering schools, businesses and organizations to combat hunger. They will also enter a float in the parade.

Many throughout the metro are scrambling to put the final touches on parade floats but police want to remind people that they will be out in force during the celebration.

The Kansas City Police Department says they will have a recording number of saturation patrols throughout Saturday’s events. They hope to make as many arrests as possible to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

Police say St. Patrick’s Day brings a high number of DUI fatalities. They say, during the 2017 celebration, there were two fatalities in Kansas City alone due to intoxicated drivers.

"As you guys know, last year was, unfortunately, a record-setting year for fatalities in Kansas City. We had 99 and of those 99, 50-percent of them were because of impaired drivers. We are very concerned that we’re trending the wrong direction on that. And, St. Patrick’s Day being what it is, we want everyone to get home safely and have a plan if they’re going out and consuming alcohol or other substances," KCPD Sergeant Christopher Bentch said.

KCPD says typically 30-percent of fatal accidents involve drunk drivers but that number jumps to 38-percent for St. Patrick’s Day, and, between midnight and 5 a.m., that number jumps to almost 70-percent.

“The great tragedy, honestly, when it comes to impaired driving, is that you can be doing everything right and still become a victim of this particular crime because somebody else made a bad decision,” Bentch said. “It is just such a dangerous thing when somebody gets on a roadway, especially a highway, in an intoxicated state.”

