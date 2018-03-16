Independence residents asked by police to register security systems

By registering the system with police, citizens are not giving officers access to their cameras but simply allowing them to know where the cameras are. (KCTV5)

The Independence Police Department is hoping that its citizens can help them solve crimes faster.

Independence already has a public crime map but, now, police want to map out the locations of security cameras around the city.

Here’s why.

Currently, officers are searching for a man who approached a house on E 30th Terrace and stole a package from in front of the home. They need help identifying the man.

Police are asking citizens to register their security systems with the department.

By registering the system with police, citizens are not giving officers access to their cameras but simply allowing them to know where the cameras are.

Officers say the move would allow them to quickly find nearby cameras that could have captured video of any crime that happened in the area and possibly catch the criminals faster.

“The truth is, crime is a community problem. It’s not just a police problem and we need help from the community to solve these crimes and hold these people accountable for what they’ve done,” Independence Police Officer John Syme said.

The Kansas City Police Department started a similar program in December.

