Bragging rights on line for Overland Park family over KU-Seton Hall, KSU-Creighton games

For one Overland Park family, the next 48 hours of the NCAA Tournament will be very interesting.

Call it a house divided as bragging rights are on the line not just between husband and wife, but brother and sister.

Mom Lynn Kruse is a Kansas State alum. Her husband Kevin Kruse graduated from Creighton University, who will square off Friday against Lynn's Kansas State Wildcats.

Austin Kruse was among the thousands of Kansas Jayhawks fans who celebrated Thursday's victory in Lawrence. He is the younger brother of Ali Kruse, a student at Seton Hall - who just happens to play the Jayhawks coming up on Saturday.

“We’ve just always enjoyed sports as you can tell," said Lynn Kruse.

Sports have played a big role even before this year's brackets were announced. Ali Kruse was a star tennis player during her time at St. Thomas Aquinas.

She spoke to KCTV5 from the Big Apple.

“Those Jayhawks better watch out," the former student-athlete from Seton Hall said. "I think we have a couple tricks up our sleeves. I’m cautiously optimistic as always.”

Austin Kruse is not backing down from the challenge. He's pretty confident about his top-seeded Jayhawks.

“We’re a pretty competitive family," Austin Kruse said. “It’s crazy. I would have never guessed in a million years that this would have happened.”

