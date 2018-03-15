Independence police searching for suspect in stabbing

Independence police are searching for a man who stabbed another man over a stolen cell phone Thursday night.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Vermont Avenue near Truman Road.

A woman, who says she had her cell phone stolen earlier in the evening, decided to ping the phone to find its location.

The woman's son, her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend tracked the cell phone to a man who had a bicycle with a bag on it.

Once they confronted the man, they dialed the phone number and a phone inside the bag rang.

The woman's daughter started reaching into the bag to get the phone, but that is when the man pulled a knife, described as having a one or two inch blade, and stabbed the girl's boyfriend.

The man then ran from the scene and is still on the loose.

The man is described as being about 6' tall and having a gray beard.

The 20-year-old man who was stabbed was taken back to the woman's home near East 15th Street and South Appleton Avenue, where an ambulance was called for him.

He is currently in surgery.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.