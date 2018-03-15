New answers in 911 call that sent officers to wrong address in Clinton

Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, a 30-year-old who had served in the Army, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

KCTV5’s investigative department has learned new information about the 911 call that went horribly wrong in Clinton, MO.

The phone company, Century Link, has verified they have correct address and landline where the 911 call originated.

Those pieces of information are correct.

It turns out there is a slight variation in that address with the software mapping company. That threw a digital wrench into the system and somehow generated an address more than 20 miles away from where the call came from.

The leader of Emergency Communications Services for 911, Dr. Ken Scott, says now that they understand what went wrong, the community needs to address the bigger issue - are there other small variations that could throw things off and create more problems?

A new review is underway to discover how many other “variations” there might be.

About 75 percent of all 911 calls in Henry County are through cell phones, which are not affected by software mapping data.

Those mobile calls rely on cell towers to provide locations.

Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton was killed in the shooting, while two other police officers from the Clinton Police Department were wounded.

