Porter family expects big things in Mizzou's tournament opener

The Missouri Tigers will play in their first NCAA Tournament game Friday since 2013.

One big reason Tiger fans have some hope entering the tournament is the return of Michael Porter, Jr.

Missouri fell to Georgia in the SEC Tournament opener, but Porter Jr. and assistant head coach Michael Porter are confident he will bounce back against Florida State.

"I didn't really know the plays that well yet, so this week got everybody comfortable with the flow of the game," Michael Porter Jr., said. "I'll be able to jump in there and that was something we were missing last game."

Porter scored 12 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in the Tigers' loss to Georgia.

Porter Sr., said despite the loss, his son - and player - played with confidence.

"I didn't think he played bad in the last game," Porter Sr., said. "I thought he played with a level of confidence. Any time you can shoot 17 shots and he didn't force shots - that shows his level of confidence."

Though he's only played in two games this season, Porter Jr.'s potential isn't lost on Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton.

"He's a tremendously talented youngster," Hamilton said on Thursday. "He's one of the top four, five basketball players in college basketball. So as young people say, we don't have it twisted. We know exactly what we're facing. We're facing a youngster that is tremendously talented, that's healthy."

The Tigers-Seminoles game will air approximately at 8:50 p.m. Friday night on TBS.

