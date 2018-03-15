Creighton's Foster faces former team, coach in Kansas State

The bubble did not pop for the Kansas State Wildcats, as for the seventh time in nine years, they'll be a part of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats, a 9-seed, will play the eighth-seed Creighton team on Friday in Charlotte, NC.

The game tips off at 5:50 p.m. CST and will be aired on TNT.

It's the fourth time during Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber's time in Manhattan that the Wildcats will appear in the tournament.

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton is in the big dance for the second straight season and the fifth time in the last seven seasons, but has not reached the Sweet 16 since 1974. Kansas State won their First Four game against Wake Forest last year before losing to sixth-seeded Cincinnati in the first round.

FOSTER'S RETURN: The big story line will be Creighton's Marcus Foster, who was dismissed from Kansas State after two years with the team, facing his former squad. Foster transferred to Creighton and is averaging 20.3 points per game for the Bluejays. Expect him to be motivated to beat coach Bruce Weber, who ended Foster's tenure at K-State.

RETURNING FROM INJURIES: Kansas State all-conference guard Barry Brown and Dean Wade will play Friday after injuries limited their playing time in the Big 12 Tournament. Brown played less than two minutes of a semifinal loss to Kansas after getting poked, while Wade turned his ankle in the quarterfinals and didn't play at all.

ONE TO WATCH: Wildcats shooting guard Makol Mawien had 29 points against Kansas, hitting mid-range jumpers from all over the floor.

COMING HOME: This will be a homecoming for Creighton's Davion Mintz and Tyshawn Alexander, who both grew up in Charlotte. Mintz played here locally at North Mecklenburg High, while Alexander started his prep career in the area before transferring to Oak Hill in Virginia.

THEY SAID IT: "I don't think he was too happy about it. I think he's really going to enjoy the moment when it comes. Probably some revenge. We'll see." - Mintz on Foster playing his former school, Kansas State.

