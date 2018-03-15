Azubuike limited in return, Self hopes for more on Saturday - KCTV5

Azubuike limited in return, Self hopes for more on Saturday

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -

Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike saw limited action in his return to the lineup during KU's 76-60 win against Pennsylvania. 

Azubuike played just three minutes in his first game since March 3. He was scoreless and grabbed one rebound and a steal.

"We only had five to six minutes with Dok," Self said in postgame remarks. "That's the max we could have." 

Even without the big man, KU was able to out-rebound Penn 41-33. 

Forward Mitch Lightfoot grabbed 11 boards for the Jayhawks, leading the team. Silvio De Sousa played 10 minutes and had 2 points and 4 rebounds. 

