Doctors: Flu numbers decreasing, but ‘we’re not out of the woods yet’

This flu season was one of the worst in recent years.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say numbers are going down, but that we’re not out of the woods yet.

An infectious disease doctor at the Health System said flu numbers are on the decline there and nationwide.

He said this year’s season peaked in December, which was earlier than the year before.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson said people who got the flu vaccine are about 30 percent less likely to get sick compared to people who are not vaccinated.

“Again, we’re certainly still at epidemic levels as far as number of people presenting to their doctor to evaluate for flu, as well as viral illnesses in the community, but certainly the numbers have gone down,” Hawkinson said. “Hopefully we are reaching the end of what we typically call the flu season.“

Doctors recommend getting a flu shot every year to lower the possibility of getting sick.

They said to wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer to reduce the spread of germs.

