Kansas family’s dog almost home after accidental trip to Japan

A Kansas family's dog is almost home after accidentally ending up in Japan.

Irgo the German Shepherd was supposed to land at KCI this week with the rest of his family. They are relocating from Oregon.

Instead of going to Kansas City, however, United Airlines flew the dog to Japan.

Now Irgo will arrive in Wichita, Kansas around 8:30 tonight after a whirlwind few days.

With all the drama surrounding the case, it has brought many questions about policies for pets moving forward.

United is still investigating how the mix up with Irgo happened, but they haven’t released any new information. They said their primary focus is trying to get him back to his proper owners.

Still, the situation has people talking about if they would let their pets fly.

“I don’t think so,” Camila Depaz said. “Because we’re usually going to beaches and I don’t think my cat would, like, get in the water.”

“I personally wouldn’t bring my pet,” said Richard Johnson. “Flying is not an environment for a pet. It’s set up for humans and I think pets suffer when they fly.”

For many airlines, animals aren’t necessarily considered the precious family members you may think of them as.

Moving forward, United announced that they will start to have special bag tags for animal carriers. The plan is to roll them out by April for in-cabin pets.

If something goes wrong, though, travel experts say you shouldn’t expect anything big in response.

“If the airline either misplaces your dog or cat, or injures it, or kills it, your compensation is roughly the equivalent of a lost bag,” said Peter Greenberg, CBS News Travel Editor.

While some may not agree with that, they aren’t sure what exactly is a proper compensation.

“I can’t say what they should get, but I agree if they’re going to allow pets to fly and they can’t handle it properly and they mess up, they should have some sort of liability involved,” Johnson said.

There’s no word on what compensation the Swindle family will receive for their situation.

United said their investigation is ongoing into how the whole ordeal happened.

