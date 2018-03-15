Fans in Lawrence react to KU’s win on Thursday

It’s a win for KU! While there were no parties in the streets in Lawrence, fans were glad to have the first win out of the way.

They didn’t want KU to be the first number one seed to lose to a 16 seed in the first round.

Fans watched faithfully like they always do, even during a tough first half. But now, looking forward to the round of 32, fans have some advice for Bill Self.

“It’s the 3’s honestly,” said Zach McGrath, a junior at KU. “As long as they can make a couple of 3’s, it’ll keep the momentum going. As soon as they hit a wall within their 3’s, they’re going to get down on themselves.”

“And, I don’t think it matters who we play in the next game because games in the tournament is competitive,” he said. “I mean, it’s March Madness for a reason. There’s no givens.”

Because of that, McGrath wants to see a larger turnout of fans on Saturday.

On Thursday, Jefferson’s on Mass Street was packed with fans taking a long lunch so they could watch the Jayhawks play.

Ultimately, however, fans are looking to the games later in the tournament and saving some of their energy.

“It’s always a bit more nerve-wracking because it’s the tournament, but I feel like a lot of people just assume we’re going to win,” said Brandon Bleakney, a junior at KU. “I feel like people are just waiting for us to make the Sweet 16 and they’ll get in to it.”

When asked, Bleakney said he thinks the Jayhawks will go all the way. He said they can’t have any more issues like they did in the first half on Thursday, though.

