Punter Dustin Colquitt re-signs with Chiefs, agent says

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed punter Dustin Colquitt, his agent announced Thursday.

According to CAA Sports, Colquitt agreed to a three-year deal worth $7.5 million, with an extra $1.5 million possible through incentives.

Colquitt has spent 13 seasons with the Chiefs, missing only two games during his tenure.

The 35-year-old has booted 1,031 punts, totaling 46,246 yards, good for an average of 44.9 yards. Colquitt has only had five punts blocked during his career. He punted a career-long 81-yard punt during the 2007 season.

Colquitt was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2005 National Football League Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

The 13-year player has been to a pair of Pro Bowls and is currently the longest tenured Chief on their roster.

