Punter Dustin Colquitt re-signs with Chiefs, agent says - KCTV5

Punter Dustin Colquitt re-signs with Chiefs, agent says

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
According to CAA Sports, Colquitt agreed to a three-year deal worth $7.5 million, with an extra $1.5 million possible through incentives. Colquitt has spent 13 seasons with the Chiefs, missing only two games during his tenure. (AP) According to CAA Sports, Colquitt agreed to a three-year deal worth $7.5 million, with an extra $1.5 million possible through incentives. Colquitt has spent 13 seasons with the Chiefs, missing only two games during his tenure. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (FOOTBALLKC) -

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed punter Dustin Colquitt, his agent announced Thursday.

According to CAA Sports, Colquitt agreed to a three-year deal worth $7.5 million, with an extra $1.5 million possible through incentives.

Colquitt has spent 13 seasons with the Chiefs, missing only two games during his tenure.

The 35-year-old has booted 1,031 punts, totaling 46,246 yards, good for an average of 44.9 yards. Colquitt has only had five punts blocked during his career. He punted a career-long 81-yard punt during the 2007 season.

Colquitt was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2005 National Football League Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

The 13-year player has been to a pair of Pro Bowls and is currently the longest tenured Chief on their roster.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.