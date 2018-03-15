Missouri woman killed, 5 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-35 in Fran - KCTV5

Missouri woman killed, 5 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-35 in Franklin County, KS

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The accident happened at about 10:48 p.m. on southbound Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 68, east of Ottawa. (AP) The accident happened at about 10:48 p.m. on southbound Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 68, east of Ottawa. (AP)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities in Franklin County, KS, say a woman is dead and five other people are hurt after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday night.

The accident happened at about 10:48 p.m. on southbound Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 68, east of Ottawa.

Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-35 when it hit a 2018 Chevrolet Impala that was driving south, head-on.

Authorities say Tyra Cooper, 32, of Independence, MO, who was inside the Chevy Suburban, was killed during the crash.

A man and four women were injured in the crash. All were taken to an area hospital.

Authorities do not know why the man was driving the wrong direction.

