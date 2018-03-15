Missouri House panel advances proposed budget - KCTV5

Missouri House panel advances proposed budget

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Missouri House budget leaders have approved a spending plan that would cut higher education funding next fiscal year, but by less than what the governor wants.

The House Budget Committee passed a budget proposal Wednesday that includes about $30 million less for public colleges and universities than they are expected to receive this year. Gov. Eric Greitens recommended a $68 million cut.

Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick says he's still working on a deal to give schools the final $30 million if they don't raise in-state undergraduate tuition.

The latest budget draft also provides $48 million more than the governor's request for preschool education programs.

The committee on Wednesday also denied the Greitens' administration's request for money to maintain Capitol metal detectors and approved a ban on spending money for toll roads.

