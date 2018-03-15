KC Pet Project announces new Kansas City animal shelter in Swope Park

The public-private partnership project will be built in Swope Park at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Gregory Boulevard. (KC Pet Project)

Organizers of the Raise the Woof Campaign for a new KCMO animal shelter announced Thursday that the shelter will be housed at the newly-named Kansas City Campus for Animal Care in Swope Park.

The public-private partnership project will be built in Swope Park at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Gregory Boulevard.

Officials say the facility will be operated by the KC Pet Project and will be owned by the city upon completion.

“We have before us a generational opportunity,” Kansas City Mayor Sly James said. “The way in which a city treats its animals speaks not only to our humanity but also to the experience of tens of thousands of Kansas Citians and their families. This public/private partnership ensures that the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care will serve as a beacon for the next generation of animal welfare in America.”

An organizing team made up of the City Manager, Finance Director, Parks Board, City Architect, shelter design team and private sector leadership spent 10 months working to ensure that the public safety and public welfare needs of Kansas City’s four-legged population could be adequately met in the new campus facility.



The team surveyed best practices in animal welfare nationally, toured facilities which faced similar challenges, navigated site development issues and worked to finalize plans for the shelter design

Per the cooperative agreement recently passed by the Parks Board on March 6, the city will contribute $18M in GO KC funding for the project. An operating agreement will also be drafted for both Parks Board and City Council approval.

Officials say the construction project will adhere to the city’s minority hiring, workforce development and One Percent for Art programs. Funding to relocate the Swope Park Disc Golf site to its new home in the park is also included.

“The new Kansas City Campus for Animal Care will be a welcome addition to Swope Park,” KC Parks and Recreation Director Mark McHenry said. “Situated between the Lakeside Nature Center and the KC Zoo, the campus will be easily accessible from throughout the metro area. We look forward to bringing the Parks Board cooperative agreement to the City Council for approval soon.”

Crews are expected to break ground on the new facility in the summer of 2018.

