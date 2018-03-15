Stilwell company designs door barricade to shelter students during active shooter situation

Developers say the stainless-steel barricade is capable of withstanding 6,000 pounds of pressure. (KCTV5)

As the nation debates ways to protect school children in the wake of yet another deadly mass shooting at a United States school, a Stilwell company is releasing a new product that could help.

On Feb. 14, 17 people were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

Fire Door Solutions has created a barricade to quickly and safely shelter students in place during an active shooter situation.

Developers say the stainless-steel barricade is capable of withstanding 6,000 pounds of pressure.

The barricade attaches to the bottom of a classroom door and can be easily deployed to secure the door. It’s connected to WiFi and sends a signal to security officials if deployed. It also has a tool that enables authorities to breach the door from the outside.

The new invention was recently approved by the Kansas Fire Marshal.

Currently, 25 school districts throughout the state of Kansas have expressed interest in the product.

