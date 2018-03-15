Wagering rules to remember in the NCAA tourney

It’s getting down to the last minute to fill out your bracket, but one thing to remember is that filling this out for a cash prize is illegal. (AP)

It’s getting down to the last minute to fill out your bracket, but one thing to remember is that filling this out for a cash prize is illegal.

In both Kansas and Missouri, gambling is not allowed unless you are at a casino. But, the chances of police coming into your workplace to put a stop to it is slim to none.

Instead, law firms suggest that companies have their employees fill out brackets to win things like cookoffs or a vacation day -- something where you leave the cash at home.

“Most employers have decided we're not going to stop it, we're not going to be able to beat it, so let's join it. So, most employers, I think, are doing something where they use the NCAA pool as a way to build camaraderie, where they are encouraging people to participate and it is a team building exercise," said Jim Holland, a regional managing partner for Fisher & Phillips.

Since this sporting event is like no other, taking up an entire month, lots of productivity is lost.

Holland says you should do this instead of trying to sneak a peek at the game on your computer.

“We often encourage employers to keep a TV on in the break room or in the conference room during the NCAA tournament where people can run in and check a store, as opposed to be sitting there at their computer, trying to pull up a spreadsheet as soon as the boss walks up to show that they aren't watching the game," he said.

Employers should make sure even an friendly office competition is completely voluntary.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.