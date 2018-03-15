Man killed at Perry Lake; suspect arrested

A Topeka man is in custody after a man's body was found at Perry Lake. (KCTV5)

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a 22-year-old man has been arrested. It isn't immediately clear if he has been formally charged.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig says 22-year-old Taylor Sawyer died sometime after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. His body was found after a caller reported witnessing a homicide.

Herrig says Sawyer's body was found on a trail with apparent gunshot wounds. The case remains under investigation.

