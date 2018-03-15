Man killed at Perry Lake; suspect arrested - KCTV5

Man killed at Perry Lake; suspect arrested

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A Topeka man is in custody after a man's body was found at Perry Lake. (KCTV5) A Topeka man is in custody after a man's body was found at Perry Lake. (KCTV5)
PERRY, Kan. (AP) -

A Topeka man is in custody after a man's body was found at Perry Lake.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a 22-year-old man has been arrested. It isn't immediately clear if he has been formally charged.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig says 22-year-old Taylor Sawyer died sometime after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. His body was found after a caller reported witnessing a homicide.

Herrig says Sawyer's body was found on a trail with apparent gunshot wounds. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.