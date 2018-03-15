Police search for suspect after chase ends in Lenexa

Several cruisers have set a large perimeter to try to find the driver near 131st Street and Nall. (KCTV5)

A chase through Johnson County in a U-Haul has police on high alert.

Lenexa police say it started as a traffic stop early Thursday morning in the 11200 block of West 87th Street. The vehicle fled when an officer approached the box truck, and an officer was struck.

The vehicle fled south on Interstate 35 and eventually into Overland Park.

Several cruisers set a large perimeter to try to find the driver near 131st Street and Nall. Police were seen along Lamar Street, Glenwood and Nall Avenue. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is also involved in the search.

A search for the suspect was unsuccessful. The office stuck was not seriously injured.

