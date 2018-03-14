UPDATE: Charcoal grill to blame for massive fire in Overland Par - KCTV5

UPDATE: Charcoal grill to blame for massive fire in Overland Park

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

The Overland Park Fire Department believes a charcoal grill is to blame for a massive fire that destroyed a home on Wednesday night. 

Crews from Overland Park and Leawood fire were called just before 10:30 p.m. to the 15700 block of Windsor Street. Crews reported fire visible from several blocks away.

First crews on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire from the back side of a two-story, single family home. Neighbors reported the homeowners were away at the time of the fire.

Due to the heavy volume of fire and impending collapse risk, crews fought the fire from the exterior. A second alarm was called and crews from Consolidated Fire Dist. No. 2 and Olathe were called to assist.

It took firefighters about an hour and a half to bring the fire under control.

The family was located by phone and all members were accounted for.

The Overland Park Fire Department encourages grillers to exercise caution and to completely extinguish coals when grilling is complete. 

