No injuries following large house fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Fire crews in Johnson County are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Overland Park, KS. 

The fire call at 15704 Windsor Street in Overland Park came out just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. 

No injuries were reported, according to the Overland Park Fire Department. 

Leawood firefighters assisted in the response. 

