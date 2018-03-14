No injuries following large house fire in Overland Park

Fire crews in Johnson County are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Overland Park, KS.

The fire call at 15704 Windsor Street in Overland Park came out just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

No injuries were reported, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

Leawood firefighters assisted in the response.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.