Fire destroys Raytown home

A fire destroyed a Raytown home Wednesday night.

The call came out shortly before 10 p.m. The building is located on Elm Avenue near East 69th Terrace. That is in a neighborhood east of Blue Parkway and north of Gregory Boulevard.

When Kansas City firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were shooting from the building. Moments later part of the building collapsed.

As firefighters worked there were several small explosions.

