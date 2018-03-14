Fire crews battle two-alarm fire at Raytown house - KCTV5

Fire crews battle two-alarm fire at Raytown house


By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

Fire crews in Raytown are battling a two-alarm house fire. 

The fire call came out shortly after 9:50 p.m. at 6924 Elm St. 

There is no word of any injuries yet, but the crews on scene are battling it in defensive mode. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

