Independence police investigating homicide on E. 28th Place

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a homicide in the 16600 block of E. 28th Place in Independence. 

The Independence Police Department tweeted about the homicide shortly after 10:05 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTv5 News for more. 
 
