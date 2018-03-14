Self: Azubuike's availability in NCAA opener a game-time decisio - KCTV5

Self: Azubuike's availability in NCAA opener a game-time decision

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said forward Udoka Azubuike's availability for Thursday's tournament opener will be a game-time decision. 

Self said his big man wants to play, but the decision has not been made yet. 

The sophomore forward averaged 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds a game during the regular season. He missed the Big 12 Tournament after he sprained his medial collateral ligament during a practice on March 6. 

That did not prevent the Jayhawks from winning the Big 12 Tournament, as they defeated Oklahoma State, Kansas State and West Virginia along the way. 

Freshman Silvio De Sousa stepped up for Azubuike in the tournament, averaging 10 points and 9.7 rebounds a game in the three games. 

The Jayhawks take on Penn Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. 

TBS will broadcast the game. 

