Victims expected to survive after double shooting at 39th, Mersington

Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt on Wednesday evening.

Officers say five people were outside a home working on a vehicle when they were approached, from the south, by a black sport-utility vehicle. They say the people inside the SUV began shooting at the group, hitting two people.

The SUV then turned onto westbound E 40th Street and drove away.

One of the victims was shot in the abdomen, the other was shot in the leg. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

