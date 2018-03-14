Victims expected to survive after double shooting at 39th, Mersi - KCTV5

Victims expected to survive after double shooting at 39th, Mersington

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt on Wednesday evening.

It happened at about 8:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of Mersington Avenue.

Officers say five people were outside a home working on a vehicle when they were approached, from the south, by a black sport-utility vehicle. They say the people inside the SUV began shooting at the group, hitting two people.

The SUV then turned onto westbound E 40th Street and drove away.

One of the victims was shot in the abdomen, the other was shot in the leg. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

