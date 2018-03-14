Victim expected to survive after being shot at 39th, Mersington - KCTV5

Victim expected to survive after being shot at 39th, Mersington

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting at 39th and Mersington. 

Investigators say the victim is expected to survive the shooting, which was reported at 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday evening. 

There is no suspect information at this time. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.