Missing Wichita child's stepmom will remain in jail

Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The stepmother of a missing 5-year-old Wichita boy will not have her bond reduced so she can be released from jail.

Emily Glass, stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, has been jailed since Feb. 21 on a misdemeanor child endangerment charge involving her 1-year-old daughter.

Glass reported Lucas missing on Feb. 17. She is not charged in the boy's disappearance.

Her attorney argued that Glass' $50,000 bond was too high for the misdemeanor charge.

Judge Kevin O'Connor ruled Wednesday that Glass is a flight risk because of an ongoing investigation involving another child, although he didn't mention Lucas by name.

Police say in court records that Glass was arrested for smoking marijuana while caring for her daughter the day before Lucas disappeared.

She will remain in the Sedgwick County jail.

