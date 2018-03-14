Topeka police say missing man might be in Kansas City area - KCTV5

Topeka police say missing man might be in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Topeka police are requesting assistance in locating a man who may be in the Kansas City metro area. 

Gary Darby-Bey, 27, is 5-foot tall and weighs about 125 pounds. 

He was last seen Tuesday night in the 5200 block of SW 10th Street in Topeka, KS. 

Police say he has "diminished mental capacity" and he may be in northeast or central Kansas, southeast Nebraska or western Missouri. 

If you have any information, contact the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9247.

