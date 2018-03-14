Of all US airlines, United had the highest rate of pet deaths in 2017. And in 2016. And in 2015

A Kansas family says a mix-up with United Airlines has resulted in their German Shepherd dog being mistakenly flown to Japan.More >
A Kansas family says a mix-up with United Airlines has resulted in their German Shepherd dog being mistakenly flown to Japan.More >
A member of the U.S. Air Force in Washington state fatally shot his two young children and his wife before killing himself.More >
A member of the U.S. Air Force in Washington state fatally shot his two young children and his wife before killing himself.More >
Ford is recalling 1.4 million vehicles because the steering wheels can become loose and even come off while driving.More >
Ford is recalling 1.4 million vehicles because the steering wheels can become loose and even come off while driving.More >
A dog is dead after its owner was forced to store the pup inside the overhead bin of a plane by a flight attendant on a United Airlines flight.More >
A dog is dead after its owner was forced to store the pup inside the overhead bin of a plane by a flight attendant on a United Airlines flight.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
There are new details about a video that showed two kids being loaded into the trunk of a car in Olathe.More >
There are new details about a video that showed two kids being loaded into the trunk of a car in Olathe.More >
A teacher accidentally fired a pistol inside a California classroom while lecturing about public safety, police said.More >
A teacher accidentally fired a pistol inside a California classroom while lecturing about public safety, police said.More >
One person has died following a motorcycle wreck in Kansas City.More >
One person has died following a motorcycle wreck in Kansas City.More >
Stephen Hawking, the brilliant British theoretical physicist who overcame a debilitating disease to publish wildly popular books probing the mysteries of the universe, has died, according to a family spokesman. He was 76.More >
Stephen Hawking, the brilliant British theoretical physicist who overcame a debilitating disease to publish wildly popular books probing the mysteries of the universe, has died, according to a family spokesman. He was 76.More >