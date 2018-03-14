Woman arrested at scene of Clinton officer's death charged with murder

A woman who was arrested at the scene of where three Clinton police officers were shot has been charged with second-degree murder.

Tammy Widger has been charged with second-degree murder.

She was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and maintaining a public nuisance.

She was taken into custody at the scene of where Morton was shot and killed.

Two other Clinton police officers were shot at the scene.

