Woman arrested at scene of Clinton officer's death charged with murder

CLINTON, MO (KCTV) -

A woman who was arrested at the scene of where three Clinton police officers were shot has been charged with second-degree murder. 

She was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and maintaining a public nuisance. 

She was taken into custody at the scene of where Morton was shot and killed.

Two other Clinton police officers were shot at the scene. 

