Chiefs trade Marcus Peters to Rams in exchange for draft picks

The Chiefs say they have traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. (KCTTV5)

The Chiefs say they have traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In addition to Peters, the Chiefs will give the Rams a sixth-round draft pick in 2018.

“After a thorough evaluation of our roster we decided it was in the best interest for us and for Marcus to move in different directions,” Chiefs General manager Brett Veach said. “We appreciate Marcus’ contributions to our football team and wish him the best of luck as he continues his playing career.”

“I’d like to thank Marcus for his contributions to our team the past three seasons,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “We felt this was the right move for our team and also for Marcus at this time.”

Peters has played in 45 games in three NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. His career numbers include 151 tackles, four tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He’s recorded 19 career interceptions, returning two for touchdowns and 55 passes defensed.

Peters earned Pro Bowl recognition in back-to-back seasons with the Chiefs following the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Peters originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Washington.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.