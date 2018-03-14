Boeing developing 'unmanned cargo air vehicle' in St. Louis

Flying delivery trucks might soon become a reality. Boeing is developing an unmanned drone the size of a small moving truck in St. Louis.

Boeing calls it an unmanned cargo air vehicle and it weighs a whopping 800 pounds. The aircraft is expected to be able to haul up to 500 pounds.

It took a team of 50 engineers in only 93 days to create and build the giant drone at Boeing's St. Charles campus. The drone is designed to hover a few hundred feet above the ground.

Boeing is working closely with the FAA to soon get the drone outside.

