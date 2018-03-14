Boeing developing 'unmanned cargo air vehicle' in St. Louis - KCTV5

Boeing developing 'unmanned cargo air vehicle' in St. Louis

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
The drone weighs up to 800 pounds. (Credit: KMOV) The drone weighs up to 800 pounds. (Credit: KMOV)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) -

Flying delivery trucks might soon become a reality. Boeing is developing an unmanned drone the size of a small moving truck in St. Louis.

Boeing calls it an unmanned cargo air vehicle and it weighs a whopping 800 pounds. The aircraft is expected to be able to haul up to 500 pounds.

It took a team of 50 engineers in only 93 days to create and build the giant drone at Boeing's St. Charles campus. The drone is designed to hover a few hundred feet above the ground.

Boeing is working closely with the FAA to soon get the drone outside.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

