Alex Smith era begins for Redskins as trade becomes official

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate their win against the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Alex Smith era has begun in Washington as the Redskins announced the completion of their trade for the veteran quarterback.

Smith joined the Redskins from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller. The deal and Smith's subsequent four-year contract extension were agreed to in February but couldn't become official until 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, the start of the new league year.

"I just wanted to say how excited and happy I am to be part of the Redskins team," Smith said in a video posted on Washington's Twitter account. "Can't wait to build something great together."

Smith replaces Kirk Cousins as the Redskins' No. 1 quarterback. Cousins spent the past three seasons as Washington's starter and played the past two on the franchise tag.

