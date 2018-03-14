Firefighters on scene of large fire at 12th, Agnes - KCTV5

Firefighters on scene of large fire at 12th, Agnes

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Firefighters are on scene of a large building fire at 1215 Agnes Ave. 

The two-alarm fire came out around 2:30 p.m. in Kansas City. 

There's no reports of injuries yet. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

