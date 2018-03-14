4,000 students offer warm welcome for Jayhawks in Wichita for NCAA tourney

Kansas has quite the following in Wichita with almost 4,000 students bussed from schools to Intrust Bank Arena simply to watch them practice Wednesday. (Dani Welniak/KCTV5 News)

For the eighth time in the last 12 years, Kansas is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and none are more excited about seeing their team than the Jayhawks fans in Wichita.

Kansas has quite the following in Wichita with almost 4,000 students bussed from schools to Intrust Bank Arena simply to watch them practice Wednesday. Kansas takes on Penn at 1 p.m. Friday.

Kids have brought KU cardboard heads and are chanting “Let’s Go KU!” @kctv5 pic.twitter.com/LdAWII3yuc — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) March 14, 2018

Every fan KCTV5 News spoke with there thinks KU can move on past Wichita. CBS analyst Jon Rothstein believes they can go even deeper.

"In a year filled with parody, Kansas definitely has an excellent chance of winning a national championship. This may have also been the best coaching job done by Bill Self in his entire coaching career at Kansas. Kansas obviously has a dog in the fight to go to San Antonio and win six games in this tournament, but they will have to do so in the bracket I've deemed the royalty bracket due to the quality of brands among the top three seeds," Rothstein said.

Udoka Azubuike was still in a brace at practice, but he could play Thursday. He and a few other players were impressed by all the fans at practice.

We will show you their reaction on KCTV5 News at 5.

Wow! Talk about an ovation! Jayhawks take the court. @kctv5 pic.twitter.com/pv0brBA2JI — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) March 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.