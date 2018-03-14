KCPD seeks man who robbed bank inside Truman Medical Center

Police say the man was wearing a black, knit stocking cap, sliver wire-framed glasses and a gray zippered sweatshirt. (KCPD)

Authorities in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after a bank inside an area hospital was robbed on Wednesday morning.

Officers say the man approached the counter and demanded money from a teller while claiming to be armed with a handgun.

Police say the man fled the bank on foot, with an undisclosed amount of cash, before getting into a dark-colored sedan, possibly identified as a Chevrolet Impala.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

