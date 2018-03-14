KCPD seeks man who robbed bank inside Truman Medical Center - KCTV5

KCPD seeks man who robbed bank inside Truman Medical Center

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after a bank inside an area hospital was robbed on Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened at about 10:15 a.m. at the U.S. Bank branch housed inside Truman Medical Center, located at 2301 Holmes Street.

Police say the suspect is described as an African-American man, approximately 50-60 years old, 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. They say the man was wearing a black, knit stocking cap, sliver wire-framed glasses and a gray zippered sweatshirt.

Officers say the man approached the counter and demanded money from a teller while claiming to be armed with a handgun.

Police say the man fled the bank on foot, with an undisclosed amount of cash, before getting into a dark-colored sedan, possibly identified as a Chevrolet Impala.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

