Wanted: Nicholas Comstock

CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Nicholas Comstock is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for a sex offense and a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 1999 in Ray County and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

His last known address was in Mosby, and he has a previous address in Excelsior Springs.

His current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Clay County. Comstock should be considered dangerous.

