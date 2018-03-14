Wanted: Nicholas Comstock

Nicholas Comstock is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for a sex offense and a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)

Nicholas Comstock is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for a sex offense and a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 1999 in Ray County and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

His last known address was in Mosby, and he has a previous address in Excelsior Springs.

His current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Clay County. Comstock should be considered dangerous.

