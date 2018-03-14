Crews battle structure fire at south Johnson County farm

Firefighters said there were no injuries at the scene near 202nd Street and Metcalf Avenue. (Chopper5)

Crews responded to a structure fire at a farm in rural southern Johnson County Wednesday that appeared to destroy a barn and scorched grass around the structure and a nearby field.

Firefighters said there were no injuries at the scene near 202nd Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The crews reported finding downed power lines near the structure on the property but have not yet determined the exact cause of the blaze.

Officials with the Johnson County Fire District said the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

