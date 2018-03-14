TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect daily lane closures to 104th St. from SB I-435

The Missouri Department of Transportation has begun working on a project along the I-435 corridor from Grandview to State Line. (KCTV5)

A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 435 on the Missouri side.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has begun working on a project along the I-435 corridor from Grandview to State Line. Beginning Wednesday, the outside exit-only lane to 104th Street will be closed beginning at Grandview Road from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. These closures are expected to last through March 19.

The work is part of the I-435 South Loop Link project that will replace the bridges at Wornall and Holmes, rehabilitate the bridges at 104th Street and the Blue River, and upgrade the pavement on I-435 which includes adding another lane -- all while maintaining the current four lanes of traffic during construction during peak hours.



