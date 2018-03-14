TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect daily lane closures to 104th St. from SB I - KCTV5

TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect daily lane closures to 104th St. from SB I-435

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Missouri Department of Transportation has begun working on a project along the I-435 corridor from Grandview to State Line. (KCTV5) The Missouri Department of Transportation has begun working on a project along the I-435 corridor from Grandview to State Line. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 435 on the Missouri side.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has begun working on a project along the I-435 corridor from Grandview to State Line. Beginning Wednesday, the outside exit-only lane to 104th Street will be closed beginning at Grandview Road from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. These closures are expected to last through March 19.  

The work is part of the I-435 South Loop Link project that will replace the bridges at Wornall and Holmes, rehabilitate the bridges at 104th Street and the Blue River, and upgrade the pavement on I-435 which includes adding another lane -- all while maintaining the current four lanes of traffic during construction during peak hours. 
 
Learn more about the project here.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.