During nation-wide school walkout, Raytown High School to honor lives lost

Thousands of students from coast to coast will walk out of their classrooms on Tuesday to protest gun violence.

The national walkout will happen at 10 a.m. and will last 17 minutes, one minute for each victim of the massacre at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

More than 500 students at Raytown High School are expected to participate in Tuesday’s walk out.

Tuesday marks one month since the violent shooting took the lives of 17 people. Raytown students want to honor those lives lost.

Raytown staff and students will walk out together, united by one message. They say it’s not about politics, it’s about unity.

"Really preach the idea of union in Raytown because it’s very diverse community and a very special community that I really like being part of and I’d like to see all come together for this one event," Raytown High School student Andrew Romero added.

The student's message supports the Never Again movement, standing in solidarity with the Florida victims.

“Unfortunately, we can’t change laws immediately so we’re going to work on stopping bullying and violence in schools, so that’s the message we’re sending, it’s unification and love,” Raytown High School student Iliana Miller said. "A message of unity and love in a time where society is so divisive in politics we’re going to stray away from the actual political matter as much as possible and focus on what we can start doing now."

Joining students in the walkout will teachers and staff.

Principal Chad Bruton says he sent parents a formal notice about the walkout. He says he fully supports it.

“I think it’s important for students to put the things they put into school into action,” Burton said. “We’re not just educating them with information, we’re making citizens out of them.”

Other metro schools will also be participating in Tuesday’s walkout.

The walkout at Raytown High School will begin at 9:45 a.m. and will last 17 minutes.

