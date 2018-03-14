House fire claims 2 lives near 9th, Belmont - KCTV5

House fire claims 2 lives near 9th, Belmont

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Kansas City say two people were killed in an early-morning house fire on Wednesday.

The fire started before 4 a.m. at a home near Ninth Street and Belmont Avenue.

Officials say two people have died. Firefighters say the two people were related.

Two others were able to escape the flames. They say the two people who were unable to escape were mother and son.

Fire investigators say the house did not have electricity, heat or working smoke detectors. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

