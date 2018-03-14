2 people killed after fire at home in Kansas City

The fire started before 4 a.m. at a home near Ninth Street and Belmont Avenue. (KCTV5)

Two people are dead after fire broke out in a home early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. near Ninth Street and Belmont Avenue.

The victims were a man and woman. Their names have not yet been released, but firefighters say they were related.

Firefighters say a mother and son were also inside the home and were able to escape without injury.

Investigators say the house did not have electricity, heat or working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

